Stray From The Path Premiere New Single & Music Video “Guillotine”

Stray From The Path return with a new advance track and music video named “Guillotine”. Their own bassist/vocalist Anthony Altamura directed the clip. The single is the band’s first new material to arrive in roughly three years.

Comment the band:

“During the course of writing this record over the past two years, you see a lot of shit happening across the US. People are starting to become conscious of the sick system we live in. You see that the working class has lost 3.7 trillion dollars during the pandemic, whilst billionaires got richer by 3.9 trillion dollars. You’ve seen essential workers – who put it all on the line to get people what they need, get greeted with a pat on the back and coupons to use at the businesses they worked for. Those same businesses brought in record profits. This system is broken and it’s starting to deteriorate. In the end, those people who have headed these companies and viciously exploited the working class during this ordeal – should be met with the Guillotine.”

Stray From The Path are currently out on the road with Underoath, Spiritbox and Bad Omens:

02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

03/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius

03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/11 Toronto, ON – History

03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora

03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/22 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live