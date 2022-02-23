Stray From The Path Premiere New Single & Music Video “Guillotine”
Stray From The Path return with a new advance track and music video named “Guillotine”. Their own bassist/vocalist Anthony Altamura directed the clip. The single is the band’s first new material to arrive in roughly three years.
Comment the band:
“During the course of writing this record over the past two years, you see a lot of shit happening across the US. People are starting to become conscious of the sick system we live in. You see that the working class has lost 3.7 trillion dollars during the pandemic, whilst billionaires got richer by 3.9 trillion dollars. You’ve seen essential workers – who put it all on the line to get people what they need, get greeted with a pat on the back and coupons to use at the businesses they worked for. Those same businesses brought in record profits. This system is broken and it’s starting to deteriorate. In the end, those people who have headed these companies and viciously exploited the working class during this ordeal – should be met with the Guillotine.”
Stray From The Path are currently out on the road with Underoath, Spiritbox and Bad Omens:
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Absent In Body Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Suntold Premiere New Song "The Hill"
0 Comments on "Stray From The Path Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.