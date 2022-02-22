Absent In Body Posts New Music Video "Sarin" Online

Absent In Body, the new project from Amenra's Mathieu Vandekerckhove and Colin H. Van Eeckhout, along with Scott Kelly of Neurosis and former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Sarin." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Plague God," which will be released on March 25th.

"Humanity its demise as a self fulfilling prophecy. The onslaught of information is not manageable for any empathic organism in this Universe. Driven into a corner, overtaken by our own self-destructive ways, Nature sends its beasts to settle things for good. Restore balance by fire, water, earth and wind. Until eventually mankind will eat itself. Facts are no longer facts, and Science appears to have been driven from its throne, by new gods of unintelligible information. The story told by a new breed, all awhile Sarin sleeps in your lungs tonight.

"'Sarin' is also a direct homage to Dwid Hellion, whom has written a song named Sarin, with Integrity ages ago, without him we would never have been introduced to one another, and AIB would never have seen the light of day." CHVE