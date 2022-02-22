Absent In Body Posts New Music Video "Sarin" Online
Absent In Body, the new project from Amenra's Mathieu Vandekerckhove and Colin H. Van Eeckhout, along with Scott Kelly of Neurosis and former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Sarin." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Plague God," which will be released on March 25th.
"Humanity its demise as a self fulfilling prophecy. The onslaught of information is not manageable for any empathic organism in this Universe. Driven into a corner, overtaken by our own self-destructive ways, Nature sends its beasts to settle things for good. Restore balance by fire, water, earth and wind. Until eventually mankind will eat itself. Facts are no longer facts, and Science appears to have been driven from its throne, by new gods of unintelligible information. The story told by a new breed, all awhile Sarin sleeps in your lungs tonight.
"'Sarin' is also a direct homage to Dwid Hellion, whom has written a song named Sarin, with Integrity ages ago, without him we would never have been introduced to one another, and AIB would never have seen the light of day." CHVE
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Absent In Body Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.