"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Anvil To Release New Album "Impact Is Imminent" In May

posted Feb 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Canadian heavy metal heroes Anvil has announced that they will release their nineteenth studio album, "Impact Is Imminent" this May. An official release date for the record will be confirmed soon. You can view the cover art for the album below.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow recently commented on the upcoming album, stating, "Songs all kick major ass!! Growth is more than evident!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Anvil To Release New Album In May"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 