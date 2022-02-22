Anvil To Release New Album "Impact Is Imminent" In May

Canadian heavy metal heroes Anvil has announced that they will release their nineteenth studio album, "Impact Is Imminent" this May. An official release date for the record will be confirmed soon. You can view the cover art for the album below.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow recently commented on the upcoming album, stating, "Songs all kick major ass!! Growth is more than evident!"