Aexylium Introduces New Guitarist And Drummer; Shares New Lyric Video "Spirit Of The North"

Italian symphonic folk metallers Aexylium are pleased to announce two new additions to their lineup, drummer Alberto Mezzanotte and guitarist Thalia Bellazecca (both ex-Frozen Crown). The two musicians have significant experience, having toured in Europe and Japan along with sharing the stage with well-known bands such as Elvenking and Dragonforce. Thalia is also officially endorsed by ESP Guitars.

In addition to the lineup news, Aexylium are sharing their latest lyric video "Spirit Of The North" in support of their latest album “The Fifth Season” released this past October via Rockshots Records. Like other songs on the record, "Spirit of The North" is inspired by Norse culture and themes. The vocals are deliberately anthemic as it guides the listener into the last track on the full-length.