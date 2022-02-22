Gwar Announces "The Black Death Rager" World Tour Dates
Band Photo: Gwar (?)
Following the announcement of their forthcoming aural masterpiece, "The New Dark Ages," which you can pre-order here, your Lords and Masters GWAR are pleased to announce their return to the road. On the first leg of the The Black Death Rager World Tour your favorite Scumdog warriors will touch down in Europe for the first time in almost three years.
The tour kicks off July 29 in Tilburg, Holland and culminates with a show at London's Dome on August 18. In addition to GWAR's own headline shows, the tour also features stops at Bloodstock, Wacken Open Air and Pol’land’Rok Festivals.
The Berserker Blóthar had this to say about the coming trek: "Ah Europe, the Old Country. We shall sweep across the continent like the plague, bringing pestilence and death and our unquenchable thirst for heavy metal glory."
Fans can expect to hear all their GWAR favorites and blistering new tracks from the band’s new album.
The tour dates are as follows:
July 29 - Tilburg, NL - 013
July 31 - Berlin, DE - SO 26
August 2 - Munich, DE - Free and Easy Festival*
August 3 - Essen, DE - Turock
August 4 - Wacken, DE - Wacken*
August 5 - Makowice, PL - Pol’and’Rok Festival*
August 8 - Dover, UK - The Booking Hall
August 9 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
August 10 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
August 12 - Catton Park, UK - Bloodstock*
August 13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
August 14 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
August 16 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
August 17 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
August 18 - London, UK - The Dome
* Festival
