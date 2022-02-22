Eyes Of Perdition Premiere New Music Video For "Dealing Death" From 2021 EP "Incendiary Truths"

Las Vegas, Nevada-based slamming death metal outfit Eyes Of Perdition premiere a new music video for "Dealing Death", which was directed by Matti Way (Abominable Putridity, Disgorge, Pathology). The song is off the band's 2021 EP "Incendiary Truths".

Tells frontwoman Lindsay O:

"When it came time for Eyes Of Perdition to conceptualize a video for the single, I couldn't think of a better director to work with on this. Matti wanted to create an atmosphere of 'haunting' to accompany the song. The ghost in the film has been waiting hundreds of years for a train that will never come. It creates a tension and a sense of desperation that certainly underscores the intensity of the song."

Eyes of Perdition are:

Lindsay O. - Vocals

Chasen Vogel - Guitars / Bass

Terence Harper - Guitars / Bass

Dekota Martin - Drums