Helsott Premiere New Music Video "I’ll Make Ya Famous" From Upcoming New Concept Album "Will and the Witch"

California’s Helsott premiere a new single and music video called “I’ll Make Ya Famous”, taken from their orthcoming concept album "Will and the Witch", which will be out in stores May 20 via M-Theory. The album is mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex Deo) and will feature many special guests (to be revealed at later date).

Explain the band:

“The song ‘I’ll Make Ya Famous’ is like a prologue to the album story. It’s more of a summary of Billy The Kid’s life. It was mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm/Ex Deo), and he did a killer job for us. The video shows a gunfight between a local and Billy The Kid and was filmed on location at the Whitehorse Ranch in Landers, California. I directed the video, and this marks my directorial debut. I am very proud of how the song, video, and album turned out. I hope y’all enjoy the video as much as we did making it. Cheers!”