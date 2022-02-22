"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Helsott Premiere New Music Video "I’ll Make Ya Famous" From Upcoming New Concept Album "Will and the Witch"

posted Feb 22, 2022 at 2:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

California’s Helsott premiere a new single and music video called “I’ll Make Ya Famous”, taken from their orthcoming concept album "Will and the Witch", which will be out in stores May 20 via M-Theory. The album is mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex Deo) and will feature many special guests (to be revealed at later date).

Explain the band:

“The song ‘I’ll Make Ya Famous’ is like a prologue to the album story. It’s more of a summary of Billy The Kid’s life. It was mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm/Ex Deo), and he did a killer job for us. The video shows a gunfight between a local and Billy The Kid and was filmed on location at the Whitehorse Ranch in Landers, California. I directed the video, and this marks my directorial debut. I am very proud of how the song, video, and album turned out. I hope y’all enjoy the video as much as we did making it. Cheers!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Helsott Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 