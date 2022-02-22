Viande Premiere New Track "Le Souffle Des Os" From Upcoming New Album "L’abime dévore les âmes"
French blackened death metal band Viande premiere a new track titled “Le Souffle Des Os”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "L’abime dévore les âmes", which will be out in stores later this year via Transcending Obscurity.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Godless Truth Premiere New Song "The Eyechain"
- Next Article:
Helsott Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Viande Premiere New Track 'Le Souffle Des Os'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.