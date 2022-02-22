Godless Truth Premiere New Song "The Eyechain" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Czech tech-death outfit band Godless Truth premiere a new song entitled “The Eyechain”, taken from their upcoming new self-titled album, which will be out in stores on March 4 through Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "The Eyechain" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Says the press release:
“Mixed and mastered by Joe Haley of Psycroptic, the album sounds refreshingly clear while sounding sufficiently nasty, and the record is furthermore graced with guest contributions from him and Rafael Trujillo of Obscura, topped off with an artwork as intricate and striking as their music”.
