Crown of Madness Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Manipulated" From Upcoming Debut EP "The Void"

British Columbia-based husband-and-wife duo Crown of Madness premiere a new song and lyric video named “The Manipulated”, taken from their upcoming debut EP "The Void", which will be released on March 25th. The lyric video was made by Jade Weekes.

Check out now "The Manipulated" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the duo:

"We put a ton of energy and passion into producing this EP by ourselves, making this release an incredible feat for us as producer / musicians and as a couple. It’s amazing to look back on ourselves as teenagers who shared a love for metal, and now being extremely proud of the music we created together. As cliche as this may sound, we want people to love our music as much as we do."

The EP includes piano performances by Claine Lamb on “Pale” and “False God’s Hymn”, and guest vocals by Kaija Krimson (Anarcheon) on “Anguish”.