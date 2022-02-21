Analapsy Releases New Lyric Video "Spasmodic Dissonance" Featuring Suffocation's Ricky Myers

Slam death metallers, Analepsy, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Spasmodic Dissonance", feat. Suffocation's Ricky Myers on guest vocals. The song appears on the band's forthcoming album, "Quiescence." You can check it out below.

The vinyl version of "Quiescence" will be issued on May 27 via Agonia Records. The album will be released on CD, MC and digital formats on April 15 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Quiescence" continues the space motif from Analepsy’s previous releases, but from a different perspective. There are no living creatures, only the deserted cosmos awaiting its own demise. The album features guest appearances from Ricky Myers (Suffocation, Disgorge), Angel Ochoa (Cephalotripsy, Disgorge, Abominable Putridity, Condemned) and Wilson Ng (Facelift Deformation, Vermicular Incubation).

The band commented: "We are delighted to present our most recent work: Quiescence! This has been a tight process, and despite all the changes the band went through, everything worked like clockwork. The essence of our music lives on!"

The recordings of "Quiescence" took three months (August - October, 2021), entailing the skills of guitarist/co-founder Marco Martins, guitarist/vocalist Calin Paraschiv (ex-Pestilence), bassist João Jacinto and ex-drummer Tiago Correia. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Miguel Tereso at Demigod Recordings studio in Caxarias, Portugal. The cover artwork was created by Pedro Sena - Lordigan.

Tracklisting:

1. Locus Of Dawning

2. Impending Subversion

3. Elapsing Permanence (featuring Wilson Ng)

4. Accretion Collision

5. Stretched And Devoured (featuring Angel Ochoa)

6. Converse Condition

7. Fractured Continuum

8. Spasmodic Dissonance (featuring Ricky Myers)

9. Edge Of Chaos

10. Quiescence" (Instrumental)