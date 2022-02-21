Tygers Of Pan Tang Posts New Music Video "A New Heartbeat" Online

Legendary NWOBHM band Tygers Of Pan Tang release today the official video for the title track of their new EP, "A New Heartbeat". The video, directed by the band's drummer Craig Ellis, was made in Covid-19 pandemics time, with a working method and a concept reflecting exactly that.

"By the time the World had persevered through over a year of the Covid-19 pandemic we were all in a very bleak state and the band, presented here in black and white from the onset, is a reference to that", Craig states. "As the song progresses and the pandemic worsens each member loses definition, becoming a different person to who they once were. Each member is often in their own modular shape just as many of us have been when having to quarantine, but we also come together at times just as we did during the writing of the new album. The vibrant green, present throughout the video, represents three elements; the moving modular shapes are the covid virus threat that is constantly shifting towards and away from us; the ECG pulse is the aspiration and fortitude to overcome the disease and the menacing tiger in the background is constantly moving towards the screen as we all, together fight and push forward, challenging the pandemic head-on. Towards the end of the video we see a further change clearly indicating promising signs ahead", the musician/director concludes.