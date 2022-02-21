Former Exodus Guitarist Rick Hunolt Starts New Band, Die Humane

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

Former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt, who had three stints with the thrash legends, has launched a new band named Die Humane, according to Mark Biedermann of progressive thrash metal stalwarts Blind Illusion. An update from Biedermann reads as follows:

"Here's what's really going on. Rick Hunolt's new band, Die Humane, is going to blow your mind. I wish I could share what he gave me but just know this it is fresh, new and different with amazing vocals and top notch Guitar playing! That is after one listen to one song. Now let me get back to you in a few minutes as I have just received more. Dang it's good to be in the loop! Thank you Rick!"

More information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.