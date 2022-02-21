Former Exodus Guitarist Rick Hunolt Starts New Band, Die Humane
Band Photo: Exodus (?)
Former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt, who had three stints with the thrash legends, has launched a new band named Die Humane, according to Mark Biedermann of progressive thrash metal stalwarts Blind Illusion. An update from Biedermann reads as follows:
"Here's what's really going on. Rick Hunolt's new band, Die Humane, is going to blow your mind. I wish I could share what he gave me but just know this it is fresh, new and different with amazing vocals and top notch Guitar playing! That is after one listen to one song. Now let me get back to you in a few minutes as I have just received more. Dang it's good to be in the loop! Thank you Rick!"
More information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
TARLD Launches New Music Video
- Next Article:
Tygers Of Pan Tang Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Former Exodus Guitarist Starts New Band"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.