The Amsterdam Red Light District Launches New Music Video "Happy Ending"
Highly-rated French melodic hardcore quartet, The Amsterdam Red Light District (TARLD), have revealed their new single, "Happy Ending." You can check out the one shot video below.
When everything goes wrong it is sometimes right to move forward. Leave everything behind and start over, even if that seems too difficult at first - make a new start and write a happy ending.
"Happy Ending" follows TARLD's searing previous single "Good Intentions," featuring Drew York from Stray From The Path
