Atoll Reveals New EP "Prepuce" Details; Shares "The Circumcisor" Video
Unique Leader is excited to announce the signing of US death-slammers Atoll and the release of new EP "Prepuce," set for release on 15th April. The band have also unveiled the hilariously disturbing new video and first single from the EP, "The Circumcisor." You can check it out here (age verification required.)
On the theme of 'The Circumcisor', the band comment: "Satisfying the urge to cut off the prepuce of infants and adults alike, this disturbed individual enjoys cutting, slicing and biting off every inch available. The disgusting slams and blood curdling gutturals are the perfect soundtrack to this ferocious fairy tale."
Tracklisting:
1. Cirrhosis for Dinner
2. Knifed in the Butt
3. The Circumcisor
4. Molotov Cock Tease
5. Hitchhiker
6. Gathering Swarm
