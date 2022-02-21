Wicked Razor Releases New Music Video "Back 2 The 80s"

Brazilian hard rockers Wicked Razor have released the energetic track "Back 2 The 80's" as a single and music video, featuring renowned musicians from the Brazilian scene - Rodrigo Marenna (vocals/Marenna) and Alexsandro Gabrielli (guitar/Fighter).

Influenced by bands like Guns N' Roses, WASP and Mötley Crüe, and because of the track's title itself, which already opens up a true nostalgic ode to the fervent 80's, Wicked Razor vigorously bring together the exquisite union between hard rock and glam rock with the weight of heavy metal, all equipped with an aggressive footprint.

"Back 2 The 80's" will be featured on the upcoming debut album from Wicked Razor entitled, The Bad Boys Guide, to be released later this year.