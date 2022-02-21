Pallbearer Announces "Sorrow And Extinction" 10 Year Anniversary European Tour Dates

Unique Arkansas progressive doom quartet, Pallbearer, will be travelling to Europe this summer to embark on a string of exceptional show dates, celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their seminal record "Sorrow & Extinction." At this handful of select shows, encompassing both festival and club shows, the band will perform the album in its entirety.

The band have released a live video of "Sorrow & Extinction" opening track "Foreigner," from their recent show at Saint Vitus, Brooklyn. You can check it out below.

The tour dates are as follows:

4 Aug RU Moscow, Klub Gorod

5 Aug RU Saint Petersburg, Lastochka

6 Aug FI Helsinki, On The Rocks

9 Aug CZ Josefov-Jaromer, Brutal Assault

10 Aug DE Kassel, Goldbrube

11 Aug NL Haarlem, Patronaat

12 Aug BE Courtrai, Alcatraz

13 Aug DE Osnabrück, Bastard Club

14 Aug DE Oberhausen, Kulttempel

16 Aug DE Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

17 Aug DE Dinkelsbühl, Summer Breeze

18 Aug DE Karlsruhe, Dudefest

19 Aug FR Saint Nolff, Motocultor

20 Aug UK Somerset, Arctangent