Pallbearer Announces "Sorrow And Extinction" 10 Year Anniversary European Tour Dates
Unique Arkansas progressive doom quartet, Pallbearer, will be travelling to Europe this summer to embark on a string of exceptional show dates, celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their seminal record "Sorrow & Extinction." At this handful of select shows, encompassing both festival and club shows, the band will perform the album in its entirety.
The band have released a live video of "Sorrow & Extinction" opening track "Foreigner," from their recent show at Saint Vitus, Brooklyn. You can check it out below.
The tour dates are as follows:
4 Aug RU Moscow, Klub Gorod
5 Aug RU Saint Petersburg, Lastochka
6 Aug FI Helsinki, On The Rocks
9 Aug CZ Josefov-Jaromer, Brutal Assault
10 Aug DE Kassel, Goldbrube
11 Aug NL Haarlem, Patronaat
12 Aug BE Courtrai, Alcatraz
13 Aug DE Osnabrück, Bastard Club
14 Aug DE Oberhausen, Kulttempel
16 Aug DE Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
17 Aug DE Dinkelsbühl, Summer Breeze
18 Aug DE Karlsruhe, Dudefest
19 Aug FR Saint Nolff, Motocultor
20 Aug UK Somerset, Arctangent
