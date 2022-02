Pallbearer Announces "Sorrow And Extinction" 10 Year Anniversary European Tour Dates

Unique Arkansas progressive doom quartet, Pallbearer, will be travelling to Europe this summer to embark on a string of exceptional show dates, celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their seminal record "Sorrow & Extinction." At this handful of select shows, encompassing both festival and club shows, the band will perform the album in its entirety.

The band have released a live video of "Sorrow & Extinction" opening track "Foreigner," from their recent show at Saint Vitus, Brooklyn. You can check it out below.

The tour dates are as follows:

4 Aug RU Moscow, Klub Gorod

5 Aug RU Saint Petersburg, Lastochka

6 Aug FI Helsinki, On The Rocks

9 Aug CZ Josefov-Jaromer, Brutal Assault

10 Aug DE Kassel, Goldbrube

11 Aug NL Haarlem, Patronaat

12 Aug BE Courtrai, Alcatraz

13 Aug DE Osnabr├╝ck, Bastard Club

14 Aug DE Oberhausen, Kulttempel

16 Aug DE Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

17 Aug DE Dinkelsb├╝hl, Summer Breeze

18 Aug DE Karlsruhe, Dudefest

19 Aug FR Saint Nolff, Motocultor

20 Aug UK Somerset, Arctangent