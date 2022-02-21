Euclid (Oceano, Shadow of Intent, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Iniquity" From Upcoming New Album

U.S. progressive deathcore band Euclid (Oceano, Shadow of Intent, etc.) are working on their second studio full-length, and premiere their brand new advance track and music video from it named "Iniquity", streaming for you below.

Formed in 2020 by members of the now defunct In Depths and Tides, this 5 piece metal band hailing from the greater northeast also includes current and past members of Oceano, Shadow of Intent and Construct Paradise. Their blend of deathcore with the utilizing of progressive style riffs makes them a band who is not looking to be designated into just the deathcore genre, but a new entity that will leave fans with a unforgettable listening experience.