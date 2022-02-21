Saqraruna Premiere New Track "Flight of a Black Serpent" From Upcoming New Album "Under the Light of Mountains"
Saqraruna premiere a new track called “Flight of a Black Serpent”, taken from their upcoming new album "Under the Light of Mountains", which will be out on March 18th through Super Sargasso.
Check out now "Flight of a Black Serpent" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment the outfit:
“Unlike our debut, Obscure and Malignant Rituals, this work seeks to explore new sounds, with longer songs integrating pre-Hispanic instruments to create a pagan sound with contrasting moods”.

