Saqraruna Premiere New Track "Flight of a Black Serpent" From Upcoming New Album "Under the Light of Mountains"

Saqraruna premiere a new track called “Flight of a Black Serpent”, taken from their upcoming new album "Under the Light of Mountains", which will be out on March 18th through Super Sargasso.

Check out now "Flight of a Black Serpent" streaming via YouTube for you below.

“Unlike our debut, Obscure and Malignant Rituals, this work seeks to explore new sounds, with longer songs integrating pre-Hispanic instruments to create a pagan sound with contrasting moods”.