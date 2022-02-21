The Sun’s Journey Through The Night Premiere New Single "The Black Pyramid"
The Sun’s Journey Through The Night premiere a new single named “The Black Pyramid“. The new single was released by Church Road Records on February 16th, 2022 and all proceeds from the digital and cassette sales will be donated to Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity.?
