Bâ'a Premiere New Song "Urbi et Orbi Clamant" From Upcoming New Album "Egregore"
French black metal trio Bâ'a premiere a new song titled “Urbi et Orbi Clamant”, taken from their upcoming new album "Egregore", which will be out in stores March 24th via Osmose Productions.
Check out now "Urbi et Orbi Clamant" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the promo text:
"Based on the principle of polarity resulting from the hermetic philosophy and an interpretation of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, the band offers here a reflection on Good and Evil as well as the reason for our presence down here below."
