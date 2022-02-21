Kampfar Premiere New Single "Lausdans Under Stjernene"
Norway black metal outfit Kampfar premiere a new song entitled “Lausdans Under Stjernene”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the band:
"More will be known in time, until then, dance like the Devil is watching and there is no morning in sight. "
