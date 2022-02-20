Crusade Of Bards Posts New Music Video "Vento Aureo" Online

Symphonic pirate metal Crusade Of Bards are excited to share their treasure chest of epic tales with the release of their sophomore album "Tales of The Seven Seas" via Rockshots Records, out now as of Feb 18th. The album follows their 2019 debut record "Tales Of Bards & Beasts," which was released via Pride & Joy Records.

With an emotional and energetic live-action production for all kinds of audiences from power to folk, from gothic to pagan, the band has been making a name for themselves with touring and festival performances in Germany, Switzerland, France, and their home country of Spain.

Today, in celebration of their new record, the band is offering their latest music video for their track "Vento Aureo". The song is about the rise of the Marine Republic of Venice. From the era of the Doges to the expeditions to the far east, from the expansion of the trade to the construction of the most unique city in the world. The Italian words in the chorus are the actual lyrics of the hymn of Venice.

The band adds:

“The choice of 'Vento Aureo' as one of our singles and for a video clip was pretty simple. This is the song that better defines what Crusade of Bards has grown to be. You get the pure angelical vocals, the deep growls, the big extravaganza of the orchestra, the catchy chorus, and the raise-your-fists moment. The grandeur of Venice and its ability to expand in a time of wars and political fights with class and diplomacy is also a great reflection of the spirit of the band and how we embark on our journey not comparing to others, but rather trying to be our best version possible without boundaries, without limits."