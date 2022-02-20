"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ice-T Announces New Body Count Album Title

posted Feb 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM by Diamond Oz.  (1 Comment)

Legendary rapper Ice-T has announced that Body Count, the equally regarded crossover thrash metal band he fronts, has finished their first day of writing and recording new material for their upcoming eighth album. An update from Ice-T reads as follows:

"I’m proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album ‘MERCILESS’ Only one goal… It’s gotta be HARDER than the last…. It already is."

This will be Body Count's first album since 2020's "Carnivore" and is once again set to be released through Century Media Records. More information will be revealed as it becomes available.

Anonymous Reader
1. flow_5 writes:

\m/

# Feb 20, 2022 @ 5:10 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

