Crater Lake Premiere Debut Single & Lyric Video "Leech Feeding" From Upcoming EP "Barbarity of Creation"

Houston, Texas-based technical death metal outfit Crater Lake premiere their new single and lyric video “Leech Feeding”, taken from the band's forthcoming EP "Barbarity of Creation", due out in stores April 1, 2022.

Check out now "Leech Feeding" streaming via YouTube for you below.