Lament Cityscape Premiere New Song "Another Arc" From Upcoming New Album "A Darker Discharge"
Lament Cityscape premiere a new song entitled “Another Arc”. The song is taken from the band's impending new album "A Darker Discharge", due out on April 29th (vinyl on May 27th) via Lifeforce Records.
