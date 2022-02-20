Credic Premiere New Song "Tides Disharmonized" From Upcoming New Album "Vermillion Oceans"

German melodic death metal band Credic premiere a new song and lyric video called “Tides Disharmonized”. The song is the opening track of an album named "Vermillion Oceans", to be released on April 22nd through Black Lion Records.

Check out now "Tides Disharmonized" streaming via YouTube for you below.