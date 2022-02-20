Suppression Premiere New Song "Monochromatic Chambers" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Sorrow of Soul through Flesh"

Chile's progressive death thrash outfit Suppression premiere a new song entitled “Monochromatic Chambers”, taken from their upcoming debut album "The Sorrow of Soul through Flesh". Unspeakable Axe Records will release the outing on CD and digital formats on April 25th, a vinyl edition will arrive later this year via Dark Descent Records.

Check out now "Monochromatic Chambers" streaming via YouTube for you below.