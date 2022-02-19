Fallen Sanctuary Signs With AFM Records; Debut Album "Terranova" Due In June

AFM Records is proud to announce the signing of a very special new band: Fallen Sanctuary, led by masterminds Georg Neuhauser (singer of Serenity) and Marco Pastorino (guitarist of Temperance), who indulge their common love for melodic power metal here. The two became friends in 2018 during a joint tour and soon realised that they pretty much share musical idols and tastes.

Neuhauser: "Marco and I often got talking at night on the tour bus to the next show with Serenity and Temperance. It was amazing that we have so many favourite bands in common. And since we also get along really well on a personal level and live only a four-hour drive apart, we came up with the idea of releasing an album together some day."

It would appear that "some day" has now arrived: June 2022, Neuhauser and Pastorino's debut album "Terranova," released under the moniker of Fallen Sanctuary. The new band also features a permanent rhythm section consisting of Alfonso Mocerino on drums and bassist Gabriele Gozzi, who will complement Fallen Sanctuary live on stage.

"The quality of Fallen Sanctuary convinced and amazed us right away," says AFM Records A&R Timo Hoffmann. "The passion and dedication, their attention to detail and the super high standards they set for themselves, make Fallen Sanctuary stand out. Songwriting, performance and production are on an immensely high level and will thrill fans of varied Melodic Power Metal. In addition, Georg and Marco are such positive characters that we are very much looking forward to working with them."

Georg Neuhauser states: "Since I bought Edguy's 'Vain Glory Opera' album back in 1998 I always followed AFM Records and dreamed of becoming a part of this family. So with Fallen Sanctuary this will happen now and I am sure that AFM is the perfect partner for us to release our debut album, Terranova. Many memories come to my mind, sitting in my room listening to the AFM albums from Edguy and Avantasia - and now another melodic power metal masterpiece will see the light on this label".

"We are thrilled to announce that we are joining AFM Records' roster for the release of our new album", guitarist Marco Pastorino adds. "They are the best team possible to be part of our journey. We worked extremely hard to give you the best debut album possible and we are looking forward to giving you more updates very soon! Get ready for some great melodic power metal!".

The Fallen Sanctuary debut album, "Terranova" will be released on June 24th, but February 25th will already see them present the first single, "Broken Dreams."

Stay tuned for updates.