Caveat Releases New Music Video "Alchemy"

Progressive, aggressive, experimental, and melodic, Calgary, Canada's Caveat recently released their fourth studio album entitled "Alchemy" on February 11th. Not keeping fans waiting too long, they are excited to share their latest music video for the album's title track.

As one of the more proggier songs on the full-length, this track really showcases Amanda Marie Bourdon’s powerhouse voice as well as Matt Petti’s incredible bass performance. This song deals with addiction and how we are in search of the magic elixir (in so many cases alcohol) that will make us perceive a better version of ourselves, which in almost every case turns out to be the opposite.

"Alchemy travels into new territory for Caveat, with Amanda Marie Bourden taking on lead vocal duties for most of the song and showcasing some of Caveat’s most ambitious writing to date. With an almost soundtrack vibe of musically and dynamic nuances, Alchemy creates a progressive listening experience unlike any other you’ve ever heard from us. We are excited to bring Caveat’s new sound to both new and old audiences alike.” adds the band.