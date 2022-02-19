Gus G Posts New Music Video "Night Driver" Online
Greek guitar wizard Gus G. has posted a new music video online for the song, "Night Driver." You can check it out below. The song comes from his latest album, "Quantum Leap," which is available now through AFM Records.
October last year saw Firewind mastermind and guitar icon, Gus G., release his critically acclaimed new solo affair "Quantum Leap" via AFM Records. Following an impressive music career of more than 20 years, nine record releases with Firewind, as well as recording and touring with acts such Mystic Prophecy, Nightrage, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil and Ozzy Osbourne, "Quantum Leap" is Gus G‘s fourth, and entirely instrumental solo album, featuring 10 tracks that both showcase the distinctive playing style Gus is known for yet taking fans into new territory.
