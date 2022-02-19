Pain Of Salvation Announces North American Tour Dates
Swedish progressive metal / rock pioneers and innovators, Pain Of Salvation, have announced their return to North America for tour dates supported by Klone in May. Additionally, Pain Of Salvation will be performing at the Cruise To The Edge and at the ProgPower USA festival.
Tour dates:
May 2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge
May 10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
May 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
May 13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
May 14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
May 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
May 17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
May 20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
May 21 - Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks
May 22 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
May 24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
May 25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
May 27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
May 31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
June 2 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
More dates will be announced soon.
