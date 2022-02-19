Pain Of Salvation Announces North American Tour Dates

Swedish progressive metal / rock pioneers and innovators, Pain Of Salvation, have announced their return to North America for tour dates supported by Klone in May. Additionally, Pain Of Salvation will be performing at the Cruise To The Edge and at the ProgPower USA festival.

Tour dates:

May 2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge

May 10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

May 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

May 13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

May 14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

May 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

May 17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

May 21 - Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks

May 22 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

May 25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

June 2 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

More dates will be announced soon.