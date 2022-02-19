Edge Of Paradise Shares Music And Lyric Videos For "Believe"

Los Angeles, California based hard rock/heavy metal outfit Edge Of Paradise has released a new lyric video for the single, "Believe." The video follows on from the official music video, which was also posted this past week. You can watch both below. To delve deep into the art and the story of Believe, head here.

"The Unknown" is Edge Of Paradise's fourth studio album, coming on the heels of their Frontiers Music Srl debut, Universe. The band teamed up with renowned producer Howard Benson (Halestorm, My Chemical Romance, Seether) who, together with Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) helped the band craft their biggest sounding album yet. Add in mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids) and you have a fool-proof recipe for a sonically stunning album. The Unknown builds upon where Universe left off, developing Edge Of Paradise's overall symphonic and metallic sound while bringing it to the next level. Gigantic hooks paired with monolithic guitar riffs in a spacious sea of symphonic sounds will immediately grab listeners and whisk them away on the band's sonic, and lyrical, journey.