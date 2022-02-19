Edge Of Paradise Shares Music And Lyric Videos For "Believe"
Los Angeles, California based hard rock/heavy metal outfit Edge Of Paradise has released a new lyric video for the single, "Believe." The video follows on from the official music video, which was also posted this past week. You can watch both below. To delve deep into the art and the story of Believe, head here.
"The Unknown" is Edge Of Paradise's fourth studio album, coming on the heels of their Frontiers Music Srl debut, Universe. The band teamed up with renowned producer Howard Benson (Halestorm, My Chemical Romance, Seether) who, together with Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) helped the band craft their biggest sounding album yet. Add in mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids) and you have a fool-proof recipe for a sonically stunning album. The Unknown builds upon where Universe left off, developing Edge Of Paradise's overall symphonic and metallic sound while bringing it to the next level. Gigantic hooks paired with monolithic guitar riffs in a spacious sea of symphonic sounds will immediately grab listeners and whisk them away on the band's sonic, and lyrical, journey.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cybercrime Premiere Debut Track & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Pain Of Salvation Announces North American Tour
0 Comments on "Edge Of Paradise Shares Two Videos For 'Believe'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.