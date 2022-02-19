Cybercrime Premiere Debut Track & Lyric Video "Neural Shift" From Upcoming Self-Titled EP
U.S. deathcore outfit Cybercrime premiere their debut single and lyric video titled “Neural Shift”. The track is taken from their upcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out in stores March 11, 2022.
Check out now "Neural Shift" streaming via YouTube for you below.
