Ibaraki (Trivum, Emperor) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Akumu” - Behemoth’s Nergal Guests

Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy announce a May 06th release date via Nuclear Blast for his Ibaraki project's debut studio full-length “Rashomon“. The black metal-inspired project finds Heafy joined by Ihsahn (Emperor) taking over producer/contributor duties.

Behemoth's Nergal guests on their latest single and music video “Akumu“, streaming via YouTube now below.

Comments Heafy:

“‘Akumu‘ translates to ‘nightmare’ — and with this piece, I encourage the listener to work to find their interpretations of what they feel from the lyrics, music, and the haunting visuals of the music video. I have always been fascinated by Sagazan’s ‘Transfiguration,’ and for years, I have wanted to pay homage to his works with a performance art piece; to finally be able to immerse myself in his style was an intense experience.

Having Nergal guest in this Ihsahn co-written piece allowed me to combine many of my long-time influences; and when I presented with Nergal of the challenge of translating my lyrics into Polish, it brought the song to another level.”

Adds Ihsahn:

“It was very loose, We just had rough demos for a very long time because we’re arguably pretty busy people, but suddenly, everything was cancelled and we had time on our hands for the first time, so it was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ We never got to work in the same room; he’d track guitars and send them to me, I’d run them through my studio and send them back. It was a new way of working, but it was like he was there on the other side of the glass. Matt is a very, very positive energetic and passionate music fan — we have similar attitudes to music and open mindedness. We hit it off, and it’s been really rewarding to me.”

“Rashomon” track-list:

01 – “Hakanaki Hitsuzen”

02 – “Kagutsuchi”

03 – “Ibaraki-Doji”

04 – “Jigoku Dayu”

05 – “Tamashii No Houkai”

06 – “Akumu” (feat. Nergal)

07 – “Komorebi”

08 – “Ronin” (feat. Gerard Way)

09 – “Susanoo No Mikoto” (feat. Ihsahn)

10 – “Kaizoku”