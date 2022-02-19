All That Remains’ Guitarist Jason Richardson Premieres New Single & Music Video “Upside Down” - Polyphia’s Tim Henson Guests

Band Photo: All That Remains (?)

All That Remains' guitarist Jason Richardson and drummer Luke Holland (ex-The World Alive, etc.) premiere their new single and music video named “Upside Down“. Tim Henson of Polyphia guests.

Says Richardson:

“I’m very excited about how this collaborative effort with Tim turned out. I can definitely say that this song is pretty unique compared to all the songs that Luke Holland and I have released with this project. This song is for sure a bit of a ride. It covers everything from film scoring elements, shred guitar, classical guitar, groove and even a little stab at some EDM! It’s a fun one.”