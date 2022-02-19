Thrown (Vildhjarta) Premiere New Single “New Low”
Swedish band Thrown‘s latest track “New Low” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the third advance track to arrive from the outfit, that feature drummer Buster Odeholm of Vildhjjarta/Humanity’s Last Breath among their lineup.
