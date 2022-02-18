Riot Act Reveals Debut Album "Closer To The Flame" Details; Shares "Stand Or Fall" Single

The debut album from Riot Act, the band initially formed by former 'classic era' Riot members Rick Ventura and Lou Kouvaris is titled "Closer To The Flame" which is sure to please fans of the late ‘70s, early ‘80s era of Riot as well as fans of Montrose, Rival Sons, The Black Crowes, Tesla and fans of classic hard rock everywhere.

The album will also come with a 12 track bonus CD of classic Riot tracks recut, these recordings feature the final ever recordings of Lou Kouvaris, who tragically passed away of Covid-19 in early 2020.

Guitarist Rick Ventura: "Hoping to make some noise with our new video ‘Stand Or Fall’, a good ol' rocker that basically tells you to stand up for what you believe in or be cast off into the ether."

Vocalist Don Chaffin: "Very excited to release the new ‘Stand Or Fall’ video, this one has some elements that remind me of AC/DC and the The Cult….straight ahead rock that makes you want to move and still has that Riot Act signature sound to it …. and yes, of course more cowbell!"

Statement from the band: "Riot Act’s new album is a culmination of emotions over the past two years. From the excitement of our early rehearsals, to the loss of our band mate, struggling through a pandemic and not knowing if we were going to continue, the four of us knew that the band had much to offer. The result of that renewed energy is 'Closer To The Flame' and with joining forces with Global Rock Records we are ready for the world to hear this new music we have been working on for so long.

"Our very good friends and brothers in in Riot V of course continue their evolution of Riot onward, while as Riot Act we aim to recapture the early Riot sound of the 1977-1983 band and bringing that into a new era with our new music.

"Further illustrating that 'Riot members of all eras are family' Riot V guitarist Mike Flyntz is a special guest on the record, laying down a killer solo on the track "49er" a re-recording of the Riot - Narita era classic."

Tracklisting:

1. Closer To The Flame

2. Wanted

3. Straight For Your Heart

4. Smoking Gun

5. Almost There

6. Stand Or Fall

7. Love Come Round

8. Angelina

9. Right Between The Eyes

10. Rock Love And Roll