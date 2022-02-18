Åskväder Shares New Single "Zealot"
Sweden‘s Åskväder shares the fourth and final single from their upcoming sophomore album ”Fenix". ”Zealot” is a punchy and direct track with a driving drum beat and electrifying melodies. The single is a true outburst of garage rock energy, recorded live in studio. Martin from the band comments on the single:
”Zealot was a really tough one to record, definitely the song that took the most amount of takes to get right. The inspiration for writing the track came from listening to a podcast about the band Enforcer. To put it short, this track is Åskväder‘s take on speed metal. The lyrics describe how life can change quickly for the little man depending on circumstances that are bigger than ourselves, and how we have to follow the rules of the system fanatically.”
Åskväder‘s sophomore album ”Fenix” will be released on The Sign Records on March 25. The single ”Zealot” is out on all streaming platforms from February the 18th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Over A Barrel Releases New Playthrough Video
- Next Article:
Riot Act Reveals Debut Album Details
0 Comments on "Åskväder Shares New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.