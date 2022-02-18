Over A Barrel Releases New Playthrough Video For "Dripping Blood"

Recently Over A Barrel, who feature Luca Cocconi (The Modern Age Slavery, Browbeat) and Imer Bigi (ex-Dark Lunacy) in their ranks, announced the release of their debut album "Self-Inflicted Wounds" due on March 18th 2022.

Today the band unveils the second single "Dripping Blood," accompanied by a guitar playthrough video recorded by the guitar player Luca Cocconi at his Audiocore Studio.

You can watch the video below.

"This is a mid-tempo song featuring Swedish death metal riffs. It’s perfect to headbang hard!" comments the band.