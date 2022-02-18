Caliban Posts New Music Video "Dystopia" Online
Band Photo: Caliban (?)
When the gates of the world slammed shut in 2020, German metal spearheads Caliban focused their energies in the studio. The results were nothing short of prolific: at first, "Zeitgeister," a collection of classic Caliban songs re-done in their native German, but more importantly, a brand-new album, "Dystopia," that is due for a release on April 22nd, 2022. Today marks the release of the title track, "Dystopia (feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay)." While the song is out on all digital platforms the matching video clip, that was directed by Witzki Visions and is available below.
Andreas Dörner (vocals) comments the track: "‘Dystopia‘ is about the world being fake. Who are you in this world, or especially in the technological / digital age behind our screens where you can be anyone. The song is feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay on vocals."
