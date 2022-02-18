Rage Of Light Launches New Music Video "Beyond"

Trance metal project Rage Of Light has today launched a new music video for the song, "Beyond." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's sophomore album, "Redemption," which was released on December 8th last year and is the first to feature vocalist Martyna Halas, who replaced Ad Infinitum vocalist Melissa Bonny.

Tracklisting:

1. Iciness

2. 2.0

3. Crusade for the Sun

4. Lead the Riot

5. Chasing a Reflection

6. Exploder

7. Breaking Infinity

8. Aspiration

9. Beyond