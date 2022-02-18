Rage Of Light Launches New Music Video "Beyond"
Trance metal project Rage Of Light has today launched a new music video for the song, "Beyond." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's sophomore album, "Redemption," which was released on December 8th last year and is the first to feature vocalist Martyna Halas, who replaced Ad Infinitum vocalist Melissa Bonny.
Tracklisting:
1. Iciness
2. 2.0
3. Crusade for the Sun
4. Lead the Riot
5. Chasing a Reflection
6. Exploder
7. Breaking Infinity
8. Aspiration
9. Beyond
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Rage Of Light Launches New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.