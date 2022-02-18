Scorpions Streaming New Single "Shining Of Your Soul"

Band Photo: Scorpions (?)

Ahead of the release of their new album, "Rock Believer," German hard rock/heavy metal icons Scorpions has shared a new song from the record entitled, "Shining Of Your Soul." You can check it out below. "Rock Believer," will be released on February 25th.

Tracklisting:

1. Gas In The Tank

2. Roots In My Boots

3. Knock 'Em Dead

4. Rock Believer

5. Shining Of Your Soul

6. Seventh Sun

7. Hot And Cold

8. When I Lay My Bones To Rest

9. Peacemaker

10. Call Of The Wild

11. When You Know (Where You Come From)

Limited deluxe edition bonus tracks:

12. Shoot For Your Heart

13. When Tomorrow Comes

14. Unleash The Beast

15. Crossing Borders

16. When You Know (Where You Come From)