Scorpions Streaming New Single "Shining Of Your Soul"
Band Photo: Scorpions (?)
Ahead of the release of their new album, "Rock Believer," German hard rock/heavy metal icons Scorpions has shared a new song from the record entitled, "Shining Of Your Soul." You can check it out below. "Rock Believer," will be released on February 25th.
Tracklisting:
1. Gas In The Tank
2. Roots In My Boots
3. Knock 'Em Dead
4. Rock Believer
5. Shining Of Your Soul
6. Seventh Sun
7. Hot And Cold
8. When I Lay My Bones To Rest
9. Peacemaker
10. Call Of The Wild
11. When You Know (Where You Come From)
Limited deluxe edition bonus tracks:
12. Shoot For Your Heart
13. When Tomorrow Comes
14. Unleash The Beast
15. Crossing Borders
16. When You Know (Where You Come From)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fall Europa Unveils New Music Video
- Next Article:
Rage Of Light Launches New Music Video
0 Comments on "Scorpions Streaming New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.