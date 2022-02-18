Fall Europa Unveils New Music Video "Dolos (The Second Self)"

Progressive metal act Fall Europa have released their reflective new single, "Dolos (The Second Self)." The music video explores the shallow viewpoints of TV shows and their disregard of mental health, and is taken from their upcoming EP, "King Pariah," due 13th May 2022. You can check out the video below.

Vocalist Taylor Ludlow comments on the inspiration for the single:

"The song is about understanding and accepting the fact that we are all fighters battling our own internal struggles. Sometimes for me it almost feels as if I am sharing my mind with an enemy. In Greek mythology Dolos is the spirit of trickery, so I settled on that name for the trespasser in my mind. One of my close family members was about to take her own life and was talked out of it, so there's a lot of pain in this song. I see beautiful people hating themselves and it hurts my heart; one of our songs was eventually going to be about this, I see it so much.

"I want it to guide people to the idea that even though this war is never ending, you will never give up and to take pride in what we are; fighters. Understand that some of us are better at fighting than others and there is much we can learn from one another. I see this song as one of many weapons in this never ending war against what I call, the second self."