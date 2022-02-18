Axel Rudi Pell Releases New Lyric Video "Survive"
German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell has today released a new lyric video for the song, "Survive." You can check it out below. The song comes from the guitarist's upcoming new album, "Lost XXIII," which will be released on April 15th through SPV/Steamhammer.
Axel Rudi Pell: "'Survive' is about many crazy things happening recently in the world. We have a pandemic still going on and very critical situations in different countries. Who is our enemy and will we survive? A melodic hard rocking track in our typical ARP style!"
