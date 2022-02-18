Immolation Posts New Music Video "Blooded" Online

Band Photo: Immolation (?)

Today, New York death metal giants Immolation, are proud to unleash their latest immense creation, "Acts Of God." The 11th studio album serves as the next chapter of Immolation’s death metal epic. With 5 long years passed since "Atonement," "Acts Of God" vigorously showcases Immolation’s ability to consistently create fascinating sounds, while still keeping their feet firmly rooted in the old school, New York death metal for which they are renowned.

In celebration of the release, the band offers fans the music video for track "Blooded," which can be seen below.

Immolation vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan comments:

"Finally, after 5 long years, we are excited to unleash the full fury of our new album 'Acts Of God' upon the world! We thank all our fans worldwide for their patience and undying support over the last few years! We feel this is one of our strongest and darkest albums to date and hope everyone enjoys it! We are really looking forward to playing these songs live and seeing you all on part one of the 'Acts of God' tour. Much more to come! Enjoy our new video for 'Blooded'."