Immolation Posts New Music Video "Blooded" Online
Band Photo: Immolation (?)
Today, New York death metal giants Immolation, are proud to unleash their latest immense creation, "Acts Of God." The 11th studio album serves as the next chapter of Immolation’s death metal epic. With 5 long years passed since "Atonement," "Acts Of God" vigorously showcases Immolation’s ability to consistently create fascinating sounds, while still keeping their feet firmly rooted in the old school, New York death metal for which they are renowned.
In celebration of the release, the band offers fans the music video for track "Blooded," which can be seen below.
Immolation vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan comments:
"Finally, after 5 long years, we are excited to unleash the full fury of our new album 'Acts Of God' upon the world! We thank all our fans worldwide for their patience and undying support over the last few years! We feel this is one of our strongest and darkest albums to date and hope everyone enjoys it! We are really looking forward to playing these songs live and seeing you all on part one of the 'Acts of God' tour. Much more to come! Enjoy our new video for 'Blooded'."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Skull Fist To Release New Album In April
- Next Article:
Bloodywood Shares New Music Video
0 Comments on "Immolation Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.