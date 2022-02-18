Skull Fist To Release New Album "Paid In Full" In April; Shares New Music Video "Long Live The Fist"

The Fist is the law! Toronto based heavy metal high-flyers Skull Fist are more balls and ambition than is legally allowed. Since their steely inception back in 2006, dungeon keeper Zach Schottler and his shredding band of reckless companions have released three classic heavy metal almanacs, have eaten more dust than is good for their health, have endured various hardships (henceforth called shitty business partners) and countless beers at countless bars in countless cities. But now, after 15 years of metal and mayhem, Zach Schottler is coming into his own with the proverbially titled "Paid In Full," a heavy metal wonder of the defiant middle finger variant. With heads held high, empty pockets and enough gas to make the next show, Skull Fist have just won 2022. Don’t mess with the Fist.

"Paid In Full" will be released on April 22, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Mastermind Zach Schottler comments:

"Im stoked on this new record, We worked a lot harder on this one than the last one and I think the tracks have some of the spark shit that chasing and head of the pack had. Anyways, I am obviously biased so well wait and see what all of you think, I'm interested to see that"

See for yourselves. Skull Fist present to you the first single release "Long Live The Fist." You can check out the video below.