Helloween And Hammerfall Postpone Select European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Helloween (?)

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Helloween and Hammerfall are unfortunately forced to postpone again parts of the United Forces Tour 2022.

Even though the situation seems to be partly easing, after consulting all European promoters they came to the conclusion that the still existing restrictions of individual countries and regions make it impossible to play the tour in one piece as planned. Helloween and Hammerfall are very sad about this, but are happy to be able to start with the original dates in England in May.

They are convinced to be close to the end of the pandemic and with the new dates they will finally be able to play the United Forces concerts for the fans!

Tour dates still going ahead:

04.05.2022 UK Manchester - Manchester Academy

05.05.2022 UK London - Brixton Academy

23.05.2022 FR Lyon - Transbordeur *

25.05.2022 FR Paris - Olympia *

New dates:

28.06.2022 HU Budapest - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

29.06.2022 AT Vienna - Gasometer

30.06.2022 CZ Prague - O2

02.07.2022 SK Zvolenska Slatina OLYMPIC Fields - Open Air

27.08.2022 IT Milan - Ippodromo San Siro - Open Air *

08.09.2022 DE Berlin - Verti Music Hall

09.09.2022 DE Regensburg - Donau Arena

10.09.2022 DE Bamberg - Brose Arena

13.09.2022 NL Tilburg - 013

14.09.2022 LU Luxemburg - Rockhal

16.09.2022 DE Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle

18.09.2022 PL Katowice - MCK

13.10.2022 BG Sofia - Arena Armeec

09.12.2022 DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

11.12.2022 DE Kempten - Big Box

13.12.2022 CH Zurich - Samsung Hall

03.02.2023 ES Barcelona - St. Jordi Club

04.02.2023 ES Madrid - Wizink Center

20.04.2023 RU St.Petersburg - A2 *

22.04.2023 RU Moscow - Adrenaline–Stadium *

28.04.2023 NO Oslo - Sentrum Scene

29.04.2023 SE Göteborg - Partille Arena

01.05.2023 FI Helsinki - Black Box

02.05.2023 EE Tallinn - Noblessneri Valukoda

05.05.2023 DE Bochum - Ruhrcongress

06.05.2023 DE Hamburg - Sporthalle

*without Hammerfall