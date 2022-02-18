Norna Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Star Is Way Way Is Eye"

Norna - the trio comprised of Swedish hardcore musician Tomas Liljedahl (Breach, The Old Wind), Swiss composers Christophe Macquat and Marc Theurillat (Ølten) - premiere the full-album stream of the outfit's brand new album "Star Is Way Way Is Eye", due out today via Vinter Records.

Check out now "Star Is Way Way Is Eye" in its entirety below.