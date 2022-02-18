Mynas Premiere New Song & Music Video "Rise" From Upcoming New Album "Violence"
Mynas premiere their new single and music video "Rise" taken from their forthcoming nw album "Violence". Check it out below:
Tells drummer Maurico Silva:
"'Rise' is the pinnacle of what the band has been able to achieve in mixing melody and aggressiveness, taking the listener for an explosive ride while exploring its metaphorical lyrics. It paints the picture of a giant who rises to great power with the single mission of relentlessly suffocating the weak. The intrinsic meaning of the words is up to interpretation as the band hopes it will spark debate and kindle the imagination of their listeners."
